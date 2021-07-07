Nevada among highest virus states, Elko County dropping

ELKO – Nevada now has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the nation, but Elko County no longer has the highest rate in Nevada.
Nevada was running slightly behind Missouri and Arkansas in the number of active cases last week, according to a Reuters report.
The state’s case rate over the past month is listed at 257 per 100,000 people on the Nevada Health Response website. Clark County has the highest rate at 302.
Elko County had been running the highest case rate in Nevada but is now in third place with 206, behind Clark and behind Lander County at 217.
The highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 78% percent of Nevada’s new cases, according to covidactnow.org. The variant first appeared in Elko County in June.
Elko County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week and 44 recoveries, for a total of 54. That's down from 65 cases the prior week.
Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Two are tribal and one is in Carlin.
Hospitalizations varied from one to four over the week. Deaths remain at 59 since the pandemic began.
The percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Elko County increased slightly over the past week, from 23.77% to 24.26%.
Elko County’s vaccination rate is about half of the nationwide rate of 48%. Major news organizations have been reporting higher nationwide numbers but they are based on people who have received at least one shot, not the fully vaccinated.
The test positivity rate in Elko County remains high at 14.4%. Roughly two dozen tests are being conducted locally each week.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Nevada has more than doubled over the last month to 7.9% and the average number of new daily cases statewide has climbed to its highest level since February, The Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, Washoe County reported its second death from the COVID-19 delta variant, a man in his 50s with an underlying health condition who had not been vaccinated.