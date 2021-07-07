Nevada among highest virus states, Elko County dropping

ELKO – Nevada now has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases in the nation, but Elko County no longer has the highest rate in Nevada.

Nevada was running slightly behind Missouri and Arkansas in the number of active cases last week, according to a Reuters report.

The state’s case rate over the past month is listed at 257 per 100,000 people on the Nevada Health Response website. Clark County has the highest rate at 302.

Elko County had been running the highest case rate in Nevada but is now in third place with 206, behind Clark and behind Lander County at 217.

The highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 78% percent of Nevada’s new cases, according to covidactnow.org. The variant first appeared in Elko County in June.

Elko County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week and 44 recoveries, for a total of 54. That's down from 65 cases the prior week.

Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Two are tribal and one is in Carlin.

Hospitalizations varied from one to four over the week. Deaths remain at 59 since the pandemic began.