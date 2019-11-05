Nevada Arts Council grant workshop at WFC Nov. 12

CARSON CITY – Artists, educators, nonprofit organizations and public institutions interested in funding from the Nevada Arts Council are encouraged to participate in one of its free grants workshops scheduled throughout the state in November.

Elko will host a workshop 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Western Folklife Center.

The workshops will focus on the Nevada Arts Council grant program for the fiscal year that runs July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021, applying for a grant using the Nevada Arts Council online grant management system, and preparing competitive and compelling grant applications.

The seven workshops start Nov. 5 in Carson City and conclude Nov. 21 in Pahrump. Other sites are in Reno, Winnemucca, Fallon and Las Vegas.

Participants can register online at least one week prior to the workshop. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available.

