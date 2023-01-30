Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has 2 scholarship opportunities

ELKO — The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce 2023 scholarship opportunities. NCA will again be offering two scholarships.

The NCA Scholarship will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This scholarship is open to all Nevada High School graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in an agriculture related field. The amount of this scholarship will be $1,500.

Eligibility and application requirements for the NCA Scholarship include:

Applicant must be a senior graduating from a Nevada High School.

Applicant must plan to attend a Community College or a 4-year college or university.

Applicant must be seeking a degree in an agricultural related field.

Applicant must have at least a 2.5 GPA. A copy of the student’s official transcripts is required.

Applicant must submit a cover letter describing themselves and how your future plans tie into the future of the cattle industry, background in the beef industry, and how this scholarship may benefit you, etc.

NCA is also pleased to announce the continuation of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to graduating high school seniors or students currently enrolled in college. To be eligible, students must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, agricultural business, or the animal/meat science fields. The 2023 Marvel/Andrae Scholarship award will be $2,000.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association would like to thank Agri Beef for their continued support of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes the legacies of Tom & Rosita Marvel and Jim & Sharon Andrae and the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to our industry.

Eligibility & application requirements for the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship include:

Applicant must plan to attend or be currently attending a Community College or a 4-year College or University.

Applicant must be from Nevada and pursuing a degree in a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, agricultural business, or the animal/meat science fields.

Applicant must have at least a 2.8 GPA. A copy of the student’s official transcripts is required.

Students that were previous recipients of the NCA Scholarship and meet the eligibility requirements of the Marvel-Andrae Scholarship are eligible to apply.

Applicant must submit a cover letter describing themselves, background, goals, future plans, and how this scholarship may benefit them, etc.

Students and educators interested in these two great scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org, or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy.

Completed applications are due April 3, 2023, and can be mailed to: Attn: Research & Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email to nca@nevadabeef.org.