Nevada Cattlemen’s Association seeking Teacher of the Year nominations

ELKO -- The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for “teacher of the year” candidates. We are asking for your help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is November 1, 2020.

The nominations must be an elementary, junior high, or high school teacher, who incorporates agriculture into their regular curriculum. For example, a teacher who teaches a one-week segment on agriculture and its importance to Nevada. Nominees may also include teachers considered in previous years but were not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year application form and an attached outline of the nominee’s curriculum that has integrated a unit about agriculture.

The winner of this award will receive a $1,000 stipend to use on school supplies, donated by the Nevada Agriculture Foundation. The award recipient will also be recognized on the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association webpage and in their Sage Signals publication.

The heritage of Nevada is ranching. Nevada Cattlemen’s Association believes the future of our industry lies in the education of the generations to come, as we explore new and innovative methods of sustainability. Please help us in our efforts to support our teachers and their vital efforts in educating our youth.