Nevada caucus begins, Sanders victory seems likely

Klobuchar, after a surprising third-place victory in New Hampshire, has sought to maintain her momentum coming into Nevada. But she has had a hurdle to overcome that the other candidates don’t — the fact that her staff just landed on the ground in the Silver State in November and only recently ballooned to 50. She spent her final day in the state campaigning in Reno and the not-often-visited Elko, positioning herself as someone who can appeal to urban and rural America alike.

“I am someone that always believed that you don’t just go to one part of a state — or even the big cities — that you go everywhere,” Klobuchar told supporters at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

But the overarching question in all of this is whether the caucus will actually work. The Nevada State Democratic Party undertook a major overhaul of the caucus process in the wake of Iowa’s failed contest, scrapping two apps it had planned to use and replacing them with a simpler, though more labor-intensive Google Forms-based calculator. The mechanism is responsible for folding in 75,000 early voters’ presidential preferences at their home precinct, just as if they had been there to participate in person on Caucus Day.