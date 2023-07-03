ELKO – The Nevada Center for Civic Engagement hosted a four-day workshop in Elko in June that included teachers from Elko, Clark, Washoe and White Pine counties.

The theme – Civics Empowers All Students – ran June 20 through 23 in all-day sessions at the High Tech Center.

Kathleen Dickinson, executive director of NVCCE, praised staff and mentors Denise Coverley Paxton, Christine Hull, Lisa Larson, Karleigh Goodale and Carol McGrew, who provided "in depth pedagogy and content for our 22 engaged Nevada teachers. The teachers are excited that they will bring new teaching strategies back to their classrooms in August."

NVCCE “opens the door to democracy by supporting teachers, empowering students and engaging the community for a more educated Nevada. The Nevada Center for Civic Engagement provides services directly to Nevada students and teachers.”

Services provided include “inquiry-based civics, history and community focused learning programs such as We the People, Project Citizen, National History Day in Nevada and Law Day.”

During the workshop, National History Day in Nevada teachers presented on a variety of Turning Points in History topics, including the Japanese Internment Camps; Marie Antoinette's Fashion Impact on the French Revolution; the Influence of the Challenger Disaster on NASA; and Central High School's Integration.

“We all learned something new from all of them,” Dickenson said. “Everyone saw Doral Academy of Northern Nevada students present their Project Citizen Community Engagement in Public Policy research on School Bus transportation, and the We the People presentations were excellent. Another valuable point the participants appreciated was their empathy gained understanding their own students' nervousness in gathering data, writing testimony and presenting. “

Dickenson explained that elementary, middle and high school teachers following the new We the People program are participating in the upcoming school year “and are able to get textbooks because of your support.”

She reported one participant’s response to the training seminar, who said they “loved that the workshop was interactive and thought provoking. I also really appreciate the attention to diversity and inclusion and being honest about all of our history."

In addition to the workshops, the teachers – many of whom had not previously visited northeastern Nevada – toured the California Trail Interpretive Center, the Northeastern Nevada Museum, Lamoille Canyon and the Ruby Mountains during their stay.

Dickenson also gave “a big thank you Sarah Negrete, the Director of Professional Learning for the Northeastern Nevada Regional Professional Development Program and Jennifer Puentes for their support in providing the use of the High Tech Center on the Great Basin Campus for our use” during the workshop.