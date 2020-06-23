Nevada church presses its fight over coronavirus crowd limit

Nevada reported its biggest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the fourth time in eight days the state hit a new daily high. The 462 new cases are part of an uptick in the virus since casinos in Las Vegas reopened at 50% capacity about two weeks ago.

But the appeal notes Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide directives ignore local conditions.

“The directives are the same whether residents live in Las Vegas (population 662,000) or Puckerbrush (population 28). But the risk of contracting COVID-19 is significantly reduced in rural locations,” it said.

About 96% of Nevada’s nearly 14,000 cases occur in the two counties where population and tourism are greatest in Las Vegas and Reno. Lyon County has only 24 active cases.

Judge Richard Boulware II said the church hasn’t proven it’s being discriminated against, partly because Nevada hasn’t been enforcing the cap. He noted Lyon County’s sheriff has said repeatedly he doesn’t have enough deputies to police church services and doesn’t consider it a priority.

In Friday’s latest ruling siding with the state, Boulware said the church’s arguments were undercut further when gambling regulators mandated last week that most casino patrons wear masks at table games.