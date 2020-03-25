Nevada coronavirus cases double to more than 400 in past four days, 10 dead

ELKO — Nevada’s number of coronavirus cases doubled in the past four days to top 400 and the death toll climbed to 10 on Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency order Tuesday night making it a crime for more than 10 people to gather in the state — indoors or outdoors.

Nevada had reported 405 cases as of Wednesday evening, according to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The total on Saturday was 190.

Elko County’s total cases still stand at two, both of which were reported on March 19. Zero cases have been reported in the adjacent counties of White Pine, Eureka, Lander and Humboldt.

Sisolak said his latest order does not apply to private homes or the homeless, but includes places like social clubs, parks, libraries and sports fields.

The order comes a week after the governor shut down Las Vegas casinos and ordered all but essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies to close.

The governor’s new order banning group gatherings does not apply to businesses that have been deemed essential and remain open.