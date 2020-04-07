Nevada coronavirus cases top 2,000
NDHHS

ELKO – The number of coronavirus cases in Nevada topped 2,000 on Tuesday, while Elko County’s total remained at eight.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 2,087 positive test results as of Tuesday morning, with 58 deaths statewide.

Humboldt County has the highest number of cases outside of Clark and Washoe. Three new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total to 14. Eleven of those cases are self-isolating and three are hospitalized.

Four of Elko County’s cases are self-isolating at home, three have fully recovered, and one has died.

There are no patients in Elko County who are hospitalized at this time.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital stated it is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the conservation of personal protective equipment.

“Our supply levels are currently holding steady,” the hospital stated. “We want to assure our community that our doctors and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. We stand ready to serve the population of northeastern Nevada.”

Carson City has 11 cases. Seven are isolated at home and four are recovered.

There are still no confirmed cases in Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Pershing, Churchill, Mineral or Esmeralda counties.

