Nevada coronavirus cases top 700 on Saturday

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Nevada continues to rise.

Out of the 9,150 people who have been tested in Nevada, 738 were positive for coronavirus and 14 had died as of Saturday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

All of the deaths have been in Clark County.

Southern Nevada State Veterans Home announced Saturday evening that one of its residents died of complications related to coronavirus, The Nevada Independent reported.

The Korean War veteran was 86 years old.

No additional cases were reported Saturday in northeastern Nevada, where three people have tested positive in Elko County and one in Humboldt County.

