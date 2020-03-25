Nevada coronavirus cases top 300

Nevada’s coronavirus cases have topped 300 and there have been six deaths in the state, according to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The state was reporting 321 cases as of Tuesday evening.

All six deaths have been in Clark County. The last two people who died were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both with underlying medical conditions.

Nevada’s total number of cases is an increase of 15 from the prior day. Washoe County reported six of the newest cases, bringing that county’s total to 50.

Elko County’s total cases still stands at two, both of which were reported on March 19. There are zero cases reported in the adjacent counties of White Pine, Eureka, Lander and Humboldt.

A total of 5,550 tests have been performed in the state on a total of 4,572 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 2