Nevada coronavirus cases top 500

ELKO — Nevada’s number of coronavirus cases topped 500 but the death toll remained at 10 on Thursday.
Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency order Tuesday night making it a crime for more than 10 people to gather in the state — indoors or outdoors.
Nevada had reported 535 cases as of Thursday evening, according to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Elko County’s total cases still stand at two, both of which were reported on March 19. Zero cases have been reported in the adjacent counties of White Pine, Eureka, Lander and Humboldt.
Sisolak said his latest order does not apply to private homes or the homeless, but includes places like social clubs, parks, libraries and sports fields.
The order comes a week after the governor shut down Las Vegas casinos and ordered all but essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies to close.
The governor’s new order banning group gatherings does not apply to businesses that have been deemed essential and remain open.
“There are some who still don’t understand the severity of the issue we’re facing and they continue to gather in groups and congregate,” Sisolak said in a news conference streamed online.
Sisolak’s new order calls for people violating the directive and ignoring police warnings to be charged with at least a misdemeanor crime of resisting a police officer or being a public nuisance. It remains in effect until April 16.
Meanwhile, a stay-at-home order was issued Wednesday in the neighboring state of Idaho.
Gov. Brad Little announced the order will remain in effect for 21 days.
Idaho had 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday night.
The stay-at-home order requires Idaho’s 1.75 million residents to self-isolate at home unless they are healthcare workers, public safety employees or other “essential workers” such as grocery store employees.
People won’t be arrested for taking walks if they are five feet or more away from others, Little said.
