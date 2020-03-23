Nevada coronvirus cases at 245

Fifty-five additional cases of coronavirus were reported in Nevada over the past two days, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada had a total of 245 confirmed cases as of noon Monday, the majority of which are in Clark County.

Two cases have been confirmed in Elko County.

There have been two confirmed deaths from the virus in Clark County. According to the Nevada Independent, Southern Nevada Health District officials are also expected to announce two more deaths — a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, both with underlying medical conditions — bringing the statewide death total to four.

The state’s website tracking coronavirus data can be found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/.

