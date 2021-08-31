Nevada COVID case rates highest along California border

ELKO – Western Nevada counties along the California border currently have COVID-19 case rates that are much higher than the rest of the state.

Carson City’s rate per 100,000 people is the highest at 1,551. Other counties with high rates are Lyon at 1,474, Mineral at 1,469, Washoe at 1,278, Churchill at 1,206, and Douglas at 1,012.

Elko County’s case rate per 100,000 people has risen to 700 over the past week. The rate in Clark County is slightly higher at 871.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the current case rates have not been tied to recent wildfires, a recent study found that cases went up by about 18% in Reno during the time period most affected by wildfire smoke last year, The Nevada Independent reported.

The Centers for Disease Control has reported that wildfire smoke can irritate lungs and make people more prone to lung infections, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Cloth masks that are used to slow the spread of COVID-19 by blocking respiratory droplets offer little protection against wildfire smoke,” stated the CDC. “They might not catch small, harmful particles in smoke that can harm your health.”

The agency recommends using N95 or KN95 respirators instead.