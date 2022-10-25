 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada Day closures

Nevada flag

ELKO – Nevada will celebrate 158 years of statehood on Friday with a day off for schools as well as state and local offices.

Schools throughout Elko County and Great Basin College will be closed on Friday, along with Elko County and City of Elko offices, giving students and employees a three-day weekend.

Elko Justice and District Courts will also be closed.

The day is set aside to observe Nevada’s statehood, when it became the 36th state admitted to the United States on Oct. 31, 1864.

On Friday, the 35th annual Nevada Day Parade will wind its way through downtown Elko, starting at 11 a.m.

Parade entries line up at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Theater. The parade route ends at 11th Street.

This year’s theme is “Gateway to Adventure” and is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 2511 and Assembly 614.

As with years previous, this year is in loving memory of the parade’s two founders, Rose Conner and Don Tanner.

Businesses

Will your business be closed Friday? Post a comment on this story.

