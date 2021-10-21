Nevada Day Parade set for Oct. 29

ELKO – The grand marshal for the 33rd Nevada Day Parade this year is not one person, but a very big group.
The sponsors, Knights of Columbus Council 2511 and Assembly 614, said they would like to recognize the youth of Elko County youth as grand marshal.
"Our children are our future and this future looks strong," they said.
Elko Lions Club Camp Lamoille chair and manager Chuck Stout describes the status of rebuilding the camp on Sept. 29, 2021, one day before the third anniversary of the Range 2 Fire, and thanks to the community for their continued support and donations.
Toni Milano
Youngsters have endured a lot in the past two and a half years. They have been pulled from the comfort of their classes, asked to focus on screens, and lost many extracurricular activities.
Last year alone, they went through three “first days” of school. Some lost dances and social opportunities that make being a youth fun. Many had to learn how to navigate technology on their own or be patient with technology that was not working.
Many had to help not only themselves, but siblings while their parents were also navigating new territory. They built relationships with their teachers and peers over a screen. Although this is not impossible, it is certainly more difficult.
The sponsors said Elko County’s youth is the definition of the parade's theme, #NevadaStrong. "Please join us in applauding their resiliency at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 downtown."
For more information or to enter, contact Jim Conner at 738-7991. There is no fee to enter the parade.
Elko Icons
National Basque Festival
National Basque Festival – The Elko Euzkaldunak Club formed in Elko in 1959. The group began hosting picnics in the summer with dancing and other cultural activities. When the state of Nevada celebrated its centennial in 1964 the group organized an even bigger event. Other clubs were invited to join and Basque musicians, dancers and athletes descended on the small community. Elko is a central location for Basque immigrants and their descendants. After the success of the first big festival, the event became a regular July celebration. In past years the Euzkaldunak Club has hosted “Running with the Bulls,” to mimic the famous Pamplona bull festival “Running of the Bulls.” A sheepherder’s bread auction is typically held and a visiting priest often comes in from the Old Country.
Wildlife
Wildlife – Elko County wildlife is abundant and enjoyed by hunters, photographers, sightseers and other enthusiasts. Native mammals include mule deer, antelope, Rocky Mountain elk, mountain lion, bobcat and more. Birding is popular and more than 100 breeding species can be found in the region. Other migratory birds. Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge offers some of the best birding in the county. The waters attract numerous nesting birds, including sandhill cranes, ducks and more. For the casual enthusiast the best way to view wildlife is by using your car as a blind. Once you leave the vehicle most wildlife will scatter. Of course, there are numerous rodents, insects, fish and reptiles, including the Great Basin rattlesnake.
Cynthia Delaney
White King
White King – The Commercial Casino originally opened in 1869 as the Humboldt Lodging House. It was renamed in 1941 when gambling was legalized again in Nevada. It is the oldest standing casino in Nevada. The Commercial Casino is flanked by polar bear statues and inside you will find a 10 foot, 4 inch giant, white polar bear in the lobby named, "White King." The bear has held his same position since being placed there in the 1950's. White King was killed by an Inuit, stuffed and eventually brought to the hotel. He is approximately 2,000 pounds and is a long way from his Arctic realm in the middle of the Great Basin Desert where tourists have enjoyed visiting him for years.
Mining
Mining – The history of mining in this area began before it became Elko County in 1869. Coal was discovered in 1859 near Carlin, copper was discovered in 1862, gold was found in 1867 and silver in 1869. The Carlin Trend was a late discovery in 1963. This is the nation’s largest gold producer. The gold found here is mostly microscopic. A mill was running by 1965 and in 1968 Newmont Gold poured its one millionth ounce of gold. The discovery and profitable recovery of this type of gold revolutionized worldwide mining. Mining companies and their related support industries provide employment for locals, helping grow the economy of communities nearby. Each year the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority hosts the Mining Expo which brings multiple vendors and visitors to the area.
Centennial Boots
Centennial Boots – The Centennial Boot project was created by the City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board in 2017. The members contacted Icon Poly and had a mold made for a six-foot 100 pound boot. Local businesses and some residents sponsored the boot project by providing funds to make each boot and hire artists to paint the boots. A total of 56 boots were created during this time and they are placed strategically around the city. Locals and residents love having their photo taken with the boots. The project has been used in marketing campaigns created by the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority. A Centennial Boots map can be found on their website. The Arts and Culture Advisory Board is now in the process of creating brochures with a map highlighting the boots, murals and other art installations and centers.
Ruby Mountains
Ruby Mountains – The Ruby Mountains are true gems of Elko County. Their craggy peaks are often compared to the Swiss Alps. Ruby Dome, at 11,387 feet, is the highest peak in the range. The Rubies got their name when settlers discovered bright red stones in Lamoille Creek, thinking they were rubies. The stones turned out to be garnets, worth much less than a ruby, but the name stuck. The mountains are a popular location for locals and visitors. There are opportunities for hiking, camping and other activities. The Ruby Crest Trail is approximately 43 miles long winding through spectacular mountain scenery and alpine lakes. In winter heli-skiing packages are available through Ruby 360 a local lodge. The mountains are home to many different animals including imported Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats. Birds abound including the Himalayan snowcock which is another introduced species.
Cowboys
Cowboys – Cowboys and cowgirls have been around the region since settlement began. Ranching has long been a way of life here where cows often outnumber people. In 1896 G.S. Garcia came to town and opened a saddle shop on Railroad Street. Garcia became one of the most noted saddle makers of his time. The J.M. Capriola Co. is the successor of the Garcia shop. To this day it still functions primarily to serve the everyday cowboy. You will find everything from custom-made saddles and other tack to big belt buckles, boots lariats and more. The Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering started in 1985 as a way to bring ranchers and cowboys together to celebrate their lifestyle through music and poetry. Since that time it has grown and become the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The Western Folklife Center was created to manage the popular event which puts Elko on the map each winter. The Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum opened in 2018 at 542 Commercial St. in a building once owned by G. S. Garcia. The museum celebrates the cowboy way and the history of ranching in the northeastern Nevada.
Murals
Murals – Elko’s murals were begun in 2019 when Art Spot Reno teamed up with local art enthusiasts to bring about the Elko Mural Expo. Fifty-two murals were created by local and visiting artists, primarily in the downtown corridor. The event was a big hit with the community. Locals had hoped to host another similar event in 2020, but they were hindered by Covid-19 regulations. They regrouped to create a non-profit called The Elko Art Foundation. In September 2021 they were able to host the first Elko Art Festival in which 14 new murals were created. Other artists were encouraged to participate and an artist village was formed where several vendors sold artwork and others provided information for the public. Children were able to participate in trash receptacle painting and helped with the giant book mural on the back of the Elko County Library. Members hope to make this an annual or semi-annual event.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.