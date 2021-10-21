Nevada Day Parade set for Oct. 29

ELKO – The grand marshal for the 33rd Nevada Day Parade this year is not one person, but a very big group.

The sponsors, Knights of Columbus Council 2511 and Assembly 614, said they would like to recognize the youth of Elko County youth as grand marshal.

"Our children are our future and this future looks strong," they said.

Youngsters have endured a lot in the past two and a half years. They have been pulled from the comfort of their classes, asked to focus on screens, and lost many extracurricular activities.

Last year alone, they went through three “first days” of school. Some lost dances and social opportunities that make being a youth fun. Many had to learn how to navigate technology on their own or be patient with technology that was not working.

Many had to help not only themselves, but siblings while their parents were also navigating new territory. They built relationships with their teachers and peers over a screen. Although this is not impossible, it is certainly more difficult.

The sponsors said Elko County’s youth is the definition of the parade's theme, #NevadaStrong. "Please join us in applauding their resiliency at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 downtown."

For more information or to enter, contact Jim Conner at 738-7991. There is no fee to enter the parade.

