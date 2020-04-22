Nevada death toll makes biggest one-day jump

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Rural Nevada coronavirus cases held steady Wednesday while the statewide count topped 4,000 and the death toll registered its biggest increase since counting began.

Figures posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 144 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight. That brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,081.

Fifteen new fatalities represented the single largest one-day increase in the state, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. A total of 187 Nevadans have died.

Elko County remained at 12 cases, Humboldt County at 34, and White Pine at three.

Elko County’s active-confirmed cases remains at five patients, while six have recovered and one has died.

A total of 428 tests have been performed in Elko County, and there are 33 presumed positive cases that are untested.