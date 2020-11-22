 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada death toll tops 2,000; Elko’s test positivity rises above 20%
1 comment
alert top story

Nevada death toll tops 2,000; Elko’s test positivity rises above 20%

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
New cases

Elko County reported 72 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Elko County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate topped 20% on Friday while Nevada reported 29 deaths on both Friday and Saturday, raising the coronavirus outbreak's death toll in the state above 2,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Elko County’s COVID-related death toll remained at 16.

Seventy-two new cases were reported Friday in Elko County, where the number of active cases rose to 390. The number of hospitalizations dropped from 19 to 14.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases the Elko Police Department's front office will be open by appointment only and face masks will be mandatory. Call 775-777-7310, Monday - Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to schedule an appointment. Online reporting is also available.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elko County Veterans Day Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News