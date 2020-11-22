Nevada death toll tops 2,000; Elko’s test positivity rises above 20%

ELKO – Elko County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate topped 20% on Friday while Nevada reported 29 deaths on both Friday and Saturday, raising the coronavirus outbreak's death toll in the state above 2,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County’s COVID-related death toll remained at 16.

Seventy-two new cases were reported Friday in Elko County, where the number of active cases rose to 390. The number of hospitalizations dropped from 19 to 14.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases the Elko Police Department's front office will be open by appointment only and face masks will be mandatory. Call 775-777-7310, Monday - Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to schedule an appointment. Online reporting is also available.