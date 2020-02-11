Nevada Democrats to use scannable ballot for early voting, iPad with Google Forms for check in

Starting Saturday, voters will be able to show up to more than 80 locations, including community centers, colleges and labor halls, over a four-day period to cast their ballots early. Upon arrival, voters will check-in with volunteers using a PDF voter roll pre-loaded onto party-purchased iPads that will be provided to early vote site leaders.

Each iPad will have only the voter roll corresponding to the county in which the early voting site is located — since early votes must be cast in the same county where the voter is registered — downloaded to the “Books” app.

From there, early voters will be given a voter card — filled out by a volunteer on site — that will include their first name, last name, secretary of state ID number and voter PIN. The PINs will be pre-generated and affixed to the card via a sticker, and a corresponding sticker will also be placed on their paper ballot.

Voters who need to register or update their registrations will be able to do so on site. Their voter cards will also include their address with the city and zip code in lieu of a secretary of state ID number.