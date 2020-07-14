Nevada Department of Education launches Digital Learning Collaborative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) today announced the official launch of the Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative (NvDLC) website. The site features new tools and resources for grades prekindergarten through 12 that will help educators, students, and families thrive in an online learning environment.

School building closures that began in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forced a rapid shift to distance learning and highlighted challenges including the need to provide high-quality virtual instructional materials and professional learning opportunities for educators. NDE has responded to these challenges in a number of ways, including the creation of the NvDLC platform.

On the NvDLC website, educators will find high-quality curricular materials and instructional strategies that will help them meaningfully connect with students and families in a virtual learning environment. The NvDLC website also includes tools to support educators in addressing the needs of diverse learners, including students with disabilities and English Learners. In addition, NvDLC site hosts professional learning programs through which educators can hone their virtual teaching skills.