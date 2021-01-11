Nevada DHHS provide update on COVID-19 vaccine

CARSON CITY — In order for the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines to be effective tools in mitigating the spread of the virus, the majority of the United States population will need to be vaccinated, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Carmen Ponce of the Nevada DHHS said during a press conference Monday afternoon that while the FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. are reportedly 90 percent effective, “The important part is getting the biggest part of the population vaccinated.”

Ponce said that vaccines have been used for mass immunizations since 1960 and are credited with eliminating or significantly minimizing diseases such as smallpox, polio, diphtheria, rubella and mumps.

“Vaccinations have two important goals,” she said. “One, to immunize individuals against the disease giving them a specific antibody protection. Two, to achieve control of an epidemic, interrupting the chain of the transmission of the disease.”