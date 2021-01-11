Nevada DHHS provide update on COVID-19 vaccine

CARSON CITY — In order for the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines to be effective tools in mitigating the spread of the virus, the majority of the United States population will need to be vaccinated, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Carmen Ponce of the Nevada DHHS said during a press conference Monday afternoon that while the FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S. are reportedly 90 percent effective, “The important part is getting the biggest part of the population vaccinated.”
Ponce said that vaccines have been used for mass immunizations since 1960 and are credited with eliminating or significantly minimizing diseases such as smallpox, polio, diphtheria, rubella and mumps.
“Vaccinations have two important goals,” she said. “One, to immunize individuals against the disease giving them a specific antibody protection. Two, to achieve control of an epidemic, interrupting the chain of the transmission of the disease.”
Julia Peak of the Nevada DHHS said that as of Friday, the Silver State has recorded 250,249 positive cases of COVID-19, with a 14 day rolling average of daily cases being 1,866. Nevada has conducted 2,235,084 molecular tests since the virus first appeared in the state. The test positivity rate is currently 21.1 percent statewide.
“All counties in Nevada, with the exception of Storey and White Pine, have been flagged for elevated disease transmission,” Peak said during the press conference. “All flagged counties meet the criteria of a high case rate per 100,000 people.”
“Only Lincoln and Storey County were flagged for a low average number of tests per 100,000 people,” she added.
According to data from the Nevada Hospital association, there are currently 1,777 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,649 of which have a confirmed diagnosis and 128 have a suspected diagnosis.
Ponce said that the COVID-19 vaccine is a modern vaccine that if administered, will allow the human body to properly prepare to respond to an initial contact with the actual coronavirus.
“The development of vaccines requires the highest medical scientific knowledge,” Ponce said. The FDA scientific protocols are very strict, and subject to many controls of different scientific groups and disciplines to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”
Ponce said the coronavirus vaccine has been “rigorously tested” with clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. Risks of the vaccine include soreness at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling, injection site redness, nausea, feeling unwell and swollen lymph nodes. All are reportedly mild in most cases.
“There is a remote chance that vaccines cause a severe allergic reaction,” she said.
According to the Elko County COVID-19 dashboard, as of Jan. 9 there are 4,038 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout Elko County. Of those, 246 are active confirmed cases and there are currently 15 hospitalizations. The city of Elko currently has the most active cases of coronavirus in the county, with 113 confirmed active cases.