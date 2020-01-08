Nevada Exploration drilling at Carlin-type project

For its 2020 drilling program, Nevada Exploration has designed a 9,500-metre reverse-circulation drilling program to achieve specific objectives at four targets at the project—Water Canyon, Golden Gorge, Waterfall, and Freddie. An RC drill rig has mobilized to the project and has begun drilling at its first drill site, located close to Goodwin Butte, within the Freddie target area.

The company expects to complete the drilling program by way of two cycles through the four target areas. For the first cycle, NGE expects to begin by drilling approximately 5,000 feet at each target to confirm the geologic model and exploration concept at each, and then continue with the second cycle through the targets, leveraging the benefits from the additional geologic data from the first cycle. Subject to availability and drilling progress, the company expects to add a second RC drill rig to complete some of the first-cycle drilling.

Discussing the drilling program, Nevada Exploration CEO Wade Hodges said, “We are very pleased to keep the momentum building at the project. Our team has done an exceptional job over the past few months to integrate the results from our 2019 core drilling to build the geologic model that has established South Grass Valley as Nevada’s largest new Carlin-type mineral system. Driven by our clear plan, with our recent financings we’re now moving quickly and efficiently to continue advancing the project. Over the coming months, we expect to learn much more about this exciting camp-scale project.”

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0