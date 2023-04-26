ELKO – Elko County’s fire department and other agencies have been busy preparing for the wildfire season, which state and federal officials say will vary based on elevation across Nevada.

State Forester Kacey KC is predicting that higher elevations will be protected by an extended snowpack while lower elevations will see more risk due to fine grassy fuels, KRNV reported.

"Much more concern in the rangeland and the lower elevations because they will dry out. They'll have the grass growth and the inner spaces and that's where the fires will have more potential to run," KC said, according to a Nevada Public Radio report.

Gov. Joe Lombardo received the briefing Tuesday from Nevada Division of Forestry, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and others.

NDF said the region is coming out of what is considered a "low year" for wildfires in 2022, during which only 58,000 acres burned in Nevada due to the prolonged drought.

The National Interagency Fire Center noted that “years coming out of drought tend to lead to an increase of fires and acres burned in the lower elevations of Nevada and western Utah.”

The NIFC map shows eastern Nevada’s fire risk beginning in July.

“Some areas of the Ely District in Nevada may have more significant grass growth in the lower elevations due to abundant precipitation over the winter and that will continue to be monitored. Areas farther north will continue with normal fire potential into early summer.”

In preparation, Elko County Fire Protection District has been busy thinning fuels along the Lamoille Highway. This week they conducted a prescribed burn at Jiggs, which is another fire-prone area.

More cooperation between local, state and federal agencies is expected to help mitigate future fire risks.

In December, Elko County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for fuels mitigation and wildfire response between Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Elko County Fire Protection District.

NDF reported in January that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was providing $57.3 million in federal funds to address wildfire risks across more than 3.4 million acres of land in Elko County and the Sierra Front. The funds were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

The NDF's fire warden reported Tuesday that agencies have been working to create more resilient landscapes by treating more than 230,000 acres of land last year by thinning forests and clearing out dry vegetation.