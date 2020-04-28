Nevada Faculty Alliance organizes GBC chapter

Helens said she has no control over the NFA union creating their own “invitation only” survey and coming to Elko to organize.

“I have only one focus right now and that is to keep GBC students and employees safe during these difficult times and our college sustainable and relevant in serving our communities,” she said. “That takes all of us at the college working together as we have been doing very successfully.”

Kent Ervin, statewide vice president of the NFA, stated he is optimistic that the formation of the GBC-NFA chapter will help improve the campus climate at GBC by providing an independent voice for faculty concerns and a forum for resolution of issues.

Chancellor Thom Reilly said the Nevada System of Higher Education remains committed to the shared governance model of administration at NSHE’s eight institutions.

“We have worked with the faculty leadership at all eight of our institutions to encourage feedback and dialogue on improving Nevada’s public higher education system,” he said. “For instance, we recently developed a faculty survey for presidential evaluations that is administered by a third party to ensure reliability and validity, which was supported by all elected faculty leaders.