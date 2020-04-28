Nevada Faculty Alliance organizes GBC chapter

ELKO – The Nevada Faculty Alliance has announced the formation of a chapter of its members at Great Basin College.
NFA is the independent statewide association representing faculty at the colleges and universities of the Nevada System of Higher Education, and is the agent for faculty collective bargaining units at Truckee Meadows Community College, Western Nevada College, and the College of Southern Nevada.
“The members of the Nevada Faculty Alliance at Great Basin College recently voted unanimously to reestablish an active advocacy chapter of NFA at the college,” stated a release from NFA.
Representatives of the state board of the NFA gave a presentation to the Faculty Senate of Great Basin College on April 17 at a meeting held via videoconference because of the coronavirus crisis. The results of a recent survey by NFA of professional employees at GBC were discussed.
“The faculty survey shows substantial room for improvement in shared governance between faculty and administrators at GBC and a serious deterioration in the overall campus climate at GBC over the past three years,” stated the NFA.
GBC President Joyce Helens said she received a copy of the NFA release the day it was sent.
“I have never met the NFA union organizers as they have never reached out to me and they do not live or work here,” Helens told the Elko Daily. “I believe the NFA has about 7% members at GBC who can vote.”
Helens said she has no control over the NFA union creating their own “invitation only” survey and coming to Elko to organize.
“I have only one focus right now and that is to keep GBC students and employees safe during these difficult times and our college sustainable and relevant in serving our communities,” she said. “That takes all of us at the college working together as we have been doing very successfully.”
Kent Ervin, statewide vice president of the NFA, stated he is optimistic that the formation of the GBC-NFA chapter will help improve the campus climate at GBC by providing an independent voice for faculty concerns and a forum for resolution of issues.
Chancellor Thom Reilly said the Nevada System of Higher Education remains committed to the shared governance model of administration at NSHE’s eight institutions.
“We have worked with the faculty leadership at all eight of our institutions to encourage feedback and dialogue on improving Nevada’s public higher education system,” he said. “For instance, we recently developed a faculty survey for presidential evaluations that is administered by a third party to ensure reliability and validity, which was supported by all elected faculty leaders.
Reilly said the NFA survey “lacks these important validity measures and independence.”
“The NFA has a small number of dues-paying members across the system, and it seems the unanimous election to create a chapter at Great Basin College was by just a handful of individuals,” he added.
Reilly said NSHE’s focus “remains on the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff and on ensuring we are providing high-quality education for our students.”
The state board of the NFA approved the new chapter and oversaw elections for chapter officers. The GBC chapter officers elected on April 22 are Professor Peter Bagley, president; Professor Norm Whittaker, vice president; and Professor Susanne Bentley, secretary.
Bagley said, “After 24 years of teaching at GBC, I am excited about working with the faculty and representing their concerns to the current administration while working toward goals shared by the entire GBC community.”
Adrian Havas, statewide president of the Nevada Faculty Alliance, congratulated the new officers.
“I applaud the faculty at GBC, and their efforts to reformulate an active chapter with the Nevada Faculty Alliance,” Havas said. “It’s a testament to their determination to serve their fellow educators and improve student learning as well.”
John Nolan, NFA General Counsel, described NFA’s legal defense program to the GBC Faculty Senate. The NFA advises members on issues related to employment, promotion, and tenure, and may provide access to legal counsel.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.