SPARKS – The Nevada Department of Agriculture is seeking information on the needs of farmers and ranchers experiencing extreme winter weather conditions.

Anyone who has been impacted is encouraged to submit photos and brief descriptions of the conditions and challenges to NDAEmergency@agri.nv.gov and work with their local emergency manager.

The NDA will use these on-the-ground reports to work with federal partners to identify potential assistance and resources to support Nevada’s agriculture communities. Reports can range from difficulty accessing livestock, limited feed supplies and resources, structure failure, pasture or field loss, etc.

“Thank you for your dedication to your livestock and operations during this challenging time,” said NDA Director JJ Goicoechea. “Please be safe and we hope to have assistance options and resources available soon.”