Nevada forest campgrounds won't be open for holiday

SPARKS – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will not open its campgrounds, group day use sites or visitor centers in Nevada over the Memorial Day weekend.

“While we have traditionally opened many of our campgrounds by Memorial Day weekend, this year is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “The Forest is aligning with each state’s reopening plans.”

Currently, all trailheads, trails, and general forest areas are open for public use, but officials are encouraging people to limit their outings to day trips.

“We all need to do our part to honor states’ 'Stay at Home' directives, maximize social distancing, and recreate responsibly close to home. We look forward to welcoming the public to their National Forest to camp as soon as conditions allow,” added Dunkelberger.

Visitors who decide to recreate on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and resources to pack out trash.

"Please follow the latest health guidance, stay at least six feet from others, keep group size to nine people or fewer, and communicate clearly with other visitors to avoid close contact," said the announcement.

