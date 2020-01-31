Nevada Gold Mines asks for a vote on unionization at Carlin

If there is a vote at the combined Carlin mine, the workers will be unionized if at least 50 percent of those who vote approve joining the union.

OE3 has represented Newmont workers at the mine north of Carlin for about 50 years. Recently it has been representing about 1,300 workers at the mine. The workers at the other Newmont mines and at the Barrick mines in northern Nevada have not had union representation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nevada Gold Mines combined Carlin mine operations have two general managers. One manages eight underground mines – five of which were Newmont and three that were Barrick. The other manages all the surface operations. Walker said it soon became apparent after the joint venture went into effect July 1 that there were a lot of issues involved with having some of the workers covered by a collective bargaining agreement while others were not.

“It became very evident in probably September or October last year that this was not going to be efficient or a way that we can realize the value that we need to for those mines,” Walker said Friday. “So that’s why we went to the union and said, listen, let’s sort this out one way or another, let’s have a vote.”