Nevada Gold Mines CEO discusses COVID-19 response

“We have had an Emergency Operation Command Center and they have been highly involved every step of the way,” Keener said.

Bristow said that he has noticed that, for some reason, some people disagree with wearing a mask, and when he walked into the breakfast, he wore a mask to show that everyone should be comfortable wearing a mask in public.

“The virus that started this crisis 90-days ago is still there, you are on top of it and it is not a sign of weakness to wear a mask,” he said.

Bristow said it is also important for members of Elko Community to wear a mask when they go out in public to shop or socialize, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If we keep the discipline, people are going to write books about this part of Nevada and the way it managed the virus because there is no other environment that I know that has managed it as well as this place,” he said.

Keener said Monday that the only way he foresees area residents being mandated to wear face masks in public would be if Gov. Steve Sisolak mandates the state regress to its Phase I COVID-19 status.

According to data from Elko County, there are currently 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the area, with 22 individuals having previously recovered from the virus. To date, there have been 3,957 COVID-19 tests performed, resulting in 61 confirmed cases and one death. The majority of confirmed cases in Elko County have been adults between the ages of 30-39, or 24 percent. Adults between 50 and 59 are the next most affected group, resulting in 15 percent of confirmed cases.

