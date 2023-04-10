ELKO — Nevada Gold Mines has approved a social investment of $1 million toward the completion of the Elko County School District School Violence Prevention Program project.

The project includes the purchase and installation of security cameras, single-point entry locations, security card access to school sites, and updated technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency for all school sites.

This considerable contribution from NGM, in addition to a $485,263 grant the school district received last fall from the U.S. Department of Justice Office, has enabled this project to go through in a timely manner.

“With current budgetary constraints, a project of this magnitude would typically take many more years and budget cycles for us to be able to provide these crucial safety upgrades at all campuses and facilities across our District,” said ECSD Superintendent of Schools Clayton Anderson.

“NGM’s generous contribution paves the way for us to complete upgrades and installations of the new communications management system at all ECSD schools in a much shorter time frame, prioritizing the immediate safety needs of all our students and staff. I know parents, students, staff and the larger community are incredibly grateful for this support that helps ensure students are learning in a safe school environment.”

The project will begin as early as this summer and is expected to be completed in two years.

“Nevada Gold Mines believes our community members should have complete peace of mind that their children are safe at school and their teachers and administrators are equipped to provide a positive and safe learning environment. We are proud to partner with ECSD in supporting the modernization of school security systems. A thriving community is a community where people feel safe to work and learn, and we intend to help make that a reality,” said Alissa Wood, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Barrick North America.

The Elko County School District will present Nevada Gold Mines with a plaque to recognize their partnership and support of the SVPP at 5:30 p.m. April 11 during the Elko County School District Board of Trustees meeting.