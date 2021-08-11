 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada Gold Mines donates to Vitality Unlimited
0 comments
top story

Nevada Gold Mines donates to Vitality Unlimited

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Gold Mines donation

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines announced it is partnering with two northern Nevada counseling organizations with a donation.

Vitality Unlimited of Elko and the Family Support Center of Winnemucca each received $10,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The partnership brings behavioral services to several areas covered by Vitality and Family Support, including Elko, Lander, Humboldt and Eureka counties along with tribal communities.

Among the services are individual, family or group counseling. Teletherapy services are also available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment in the Elko area, contact Vitality Unlimited at 775-738-8004 or visit viatlityunlmited.org.

In the Winnemucca area, contact the Family Support Center at 775-623-1888 or by visiting www.thefamilysupportcenter.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News