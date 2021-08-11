Nevada Gold Mines donates to Vitality Unlimited

ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines announced it is partnering with two northern Nevada counseling organizations with a donation.

Vitality Unlimited of Elko and the Family Support Center of Winnemucca each received $10,000.

The partnership brings behavioral services to several areas covered by Vitality and Family Support, including Elko, Lander, Humboldt and Eureka counties along with tribal communities.

Among the services are individual, family or group counseling. Teletherapy services are also available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment in the Elko area, contact Vitality Unlimited at 775-738-8004 or visit viatlityunlmited.org.

In the Winnemucca area, contact the Family Support Center at 775-623-1888 or by visiting www.thefamilysupportcenter.org.

