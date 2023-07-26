ELKO — Nevada Gold Mines has committed to funding $100,000 in scholarships for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree through the Great Basin College Social Work Program. NGM Behavioral Health Scholarships will be awarded to junior and senior students who reside in Elko, Lander, Humboldt, and Eureka counties. Students must be committed to working in northern Nevada for three years following graduation.

“NGM is proud to provide this new scholarship at Great Basin College to support students pursuing careers in behavioral health. It is our hope that this will help to address the shortage of professionals in rural Nevada, as the health of our local communities is a top priority for NGM,” said Peter Richardson, Executive Managing Director for Nevada Gold Mines.

The Great Basin College and University of Nevada, Reno 3+1 Collaborative Program helps students receive an Associate of Arts while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work. In the program, students first complete three years of coursework (approximately 90 credits) through Great Basin College then finish the remaining 30 credits through the University of Nevada, Reno. Courses are delivered both online and through a hybrid format, although some travel to Reno is required.

“It is fantastic that NGM recognizes the need for mental health professionals, and we are thrilled to accept this generous donation to help train social workers in rural Nevada,” said Laura Debenham, Social Work Program Director. “The scholarships will have a direct impact on rural Nevadans. It will help fill the need for mental health professionals, as well as provide opportunities for those who are interested in making a difference while they make a living through social work.”

The Bachelor of Social Work prepares students for entry-level professional social work within child welfare, community development, corrections, employee assistance, health care settings, and mental health amongst many others. Upon completion of the degree, students may also choose to apply to graduate programs.

“Social workers play a key role in communities identifying people in need of help,” said Dr. Amber Donnelli, Associate Vice President for Faculty Success. “The scholarship funding provided by NGM will allow more opportunities for future social workers to provide counseling, therapy and other support services that are needed in our community.”

For more information about this scholarship or the GBC Social Work Program, contact the GBC Health Sciences and Human Services Department at 775-327-2317 or Laura Debenham at laura.debenham@gbcnv.edu.