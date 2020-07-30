Nevada Gold Mines invests in Elko’s healthcare

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gold Mines is a major supporter of Nevada Health Centers’ $3.9M renovation and expansion of the Elko Family Medical & Dental Center. The mining company has invested $100,000 into the project, which builds upon the 2018 renovation of a portion of EFMDC to house the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine’s Elko Family Residency Program. The program was previously completed with support from UNR, Elko County, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Construction is set to begin in August on the 50-year-old building which is, in part, thanks to a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. Other notable support for the remodel and expansion comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont North America, Elko County, City of Elko, The Cashman Family Foundation, NV Energy, Jerritt Canyon Mines, and Nevada Health Centers Board of Directors. The project will take 24 months to complete.
Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director, Greg Walker, stated “Nevada Gold Mines is proud to partner with NVHC in its mission to expand access to quality healthcare in the Elko community. Our concern for the health of our employees and their families extends beyond the mine, as we fervently believe access to quality healthcare for all, results in stronger and healthier communities.”
Walter B. Davis, CEO of Nevada Health Centers, expressed his gratitude to Nevada Gold Mines for making a significant investment in the project.
“Nevada Gold Mines’ support has helped to make our dream of renovating and expanding EFMDC a reality. The health center currently serves over 6,000 insured and uninsured children, adults, and seniors each year. This project will open an additional 4,000 appointment slots annually, add a full-service pharmacy with discounted pricing for NVHC patients, and expand telehealth, behavioral health, medical and dental spaces,” Davis said.
