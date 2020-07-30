Nevada Gold Mines invests in Elko’s healthcare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gold Mines is a major supporter of Nevada Health Centers’ $3.9M renovation and expansion of the Elko Family Medical & Dental Center. The mining company has invested $100,000 into the project, which builds upon the 2018 renovation of a portion of EFMDC to house the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine’s Elko Family Residency Program. The program was previously completed with support from UNR, Elko County, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Construction is set to begin in August on the 50-year-old building which is, in part, thanks to a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. Other notable support for the remodel and expansion comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont North America, Elko County, City of Elko, The Cashman Family Foundation, NV Energy, Jerritt Canyon Mines, and Nevada Health Centers Board of Directors. The project will take 24 months to complete.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director, Greg Walker, stated “Nevada Gold Mines is proud to partner with NVHC in its mission to expand access to quality healthcare in the Elko community. Our concern for the health of our employees and their families extends beyond the mine, as we fervently believe access to quality healthcare for all, results in stronger and healthier communities.”