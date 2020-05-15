Nevada GOP moves convention to June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS - In response to Governor Sisolak’s directives regarding large gatherings and social distancing precautions surrounding COVID-19, the Nevada Republican Party has moved the previously scheduled May 15-17 State Convention to the weekend of June 12-14 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

The Nevada Republican Party has been monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and awaiting clear directives from Sisolak as to the safety guidelines that would allow for participation from all of the delegates across the state.

"Safety for our members is a top priority," the party announced Friday. "We are working diligently with our host, Harrah’s at Lake Tahoe, to ensure that group sizes are appropriate and interaction is minimal."

The party will continue to monitor the situation and comply with all safety guidelines.

