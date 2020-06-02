Nevada GOP out-registers Democrats for 2nd month in a row
Nevada GOP out-registers Democrats for 2nd month in a row

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada Republicans out-registered Democrats for the second month in a row, according to the secretary of state's office.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Republicans added 3,870 voters to their rolls in May, while Democrats added 2,354 voters.

Democrats still have a lead among Nevada's 1.6 million registered voters. They make up 39% of “active” voters, which are voters who participated in at least one of the last two federal elections or somehow interacted with elections officials, such as updating their registration. Republicans make up 33% and unaffiliated voters are 23%.

