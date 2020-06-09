Nevada GOP to hold virtual state convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada Republican Party announced it will be hosting a virtual state convention on June 13 due to the Nevada’s social distancing guidelines and limits on large gatherings.

Since announcing last month that the convention would be moved to Lake Tahoe, the Nevada GOP has been monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and awaiting clear directives from Gov. Steve Sisolak as to whether Nevada would be in Phase 3 and what the safety guidelines would be with hopes that it would allow for participation at an in-person convention for the party’s various delegates from across the state.

"Unfortunately, even with numerous changes to our program to accommodate the required protocols set in place by the Governor and his team, the Nevada GOP was unable to secure approval from state officials to hold a physical convention," said the announcement.

The Nevada Republican Party has had a contingency plan in place for weeks to hold a virtual convention and made the decision to move forward with it over the weekend.

“It doesn’t matter if the convention is in-person or online, Republicans are fired up to elect delegates to the Republican National Convention and to re-nominate President Donald J. Trump,” said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald. “President Trump has delivered for Nevadans time and time again and we are excited to deliver another four years in the White House for him this November.”

