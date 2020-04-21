Nevada governor closes schools for rest of year

“Though students will not be returning to school campuses, school is not over for the year,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “This announcement encourages us to double down on our efforts to strengthen our delivery of distance education and promote equitable access to resources for all learners.”

“Nevada has a long-standing tradition of local control and, as such, district and school leaders are empowered to make decisions regarding the content of distance education, curriculum, and grades,” Ebert said. “This applies to decisions regarding how best to handle graduation and other end-of-year milestones within the rules established by the Governor’s Emergency Directives and the guidance from public health officials.”

“We face a challenge to public health and safety unlike any in recent history. Reaching into every corner of our State and affecting every aspect of our lives, it is testing us in ways we may not fully grasp for months and years to come,” Ebert continued. “The way forward may be clouded with uncertainty, but this much is clear: Rising to the occasion takes a whole-society effort. At moments like this, it is comforting to recognize we have within us the wherewithal to meet this challenge. I am proud of the innovative work going on across the State and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with administrators, educators, staff, and families to develop thoughtful processes and plans so we can make a smooth transition back to classrooms when the time comes.”