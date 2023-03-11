Several highways in western Nevada were closed Friday and Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency due to the weather conditions.

Most roads had reopened Saturday morning with chains or snow tires required.

Still closed were U.S. 95 between Schurz and Hawthorne, a portion of State Route 208 south of Yerington, and all of State Route 338 between Smith Valley and the California line.

In northeastern Nevada, the Department of Transportation reported water on two northeastern Nevada roadways: State Route 278 north of Eureka, and State Route 233 south of Montello.

No northeastern counties were included in the emergency declaration.

“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the severe weather impacting northern Nevada,” Lombardo said Friday. “This state of emergency declaration will enable Churchill, Lyon, and Douglas County to receive state and federal support and resources, which will enable the counties to better protect their residents and mitigate storm damage.”

The governor urged all Nevadans “to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather.”

A flood watch remains in effect for Elko County until 11 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast for Elko calls for an 80% chance of rain or snow showers Saturday night, a 30% chance Sunday, and 50% Sunday night.

A slight chance of rain Monday will be followed by 40% Tuesday and rain likely Tuesday night.

Elko County Office of Emergency Management has set up a non-emergency information line for people with questions or concerns related to recent weather events. Call 775-777-2574 to find a location for sandbags, to report minor flooding and pooling of water, or to be connected with other resources.