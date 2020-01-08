Nevada has a new Chief Game Warden

RENO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife has announced Mike Maynard as the Department’s new Chief Game Warden, making him only the sixth Chief Game Warden in NDOW's history.

“I work with some amazing men and women in our Law Enforcement Division, and I am both humbled and honored to be chosen as the new chief,” said Maynard, who moves to the position after serving as a captain at NDOW headquarters in Reno for the past three years.

A graduate of the University of Nevada with a degree in biology, Maynard started his career at NDOW in Southern Nevada where he was stationed for 12 years. His patrol area started in Searchlight and then moved to Boulder City. Maynard also spent a great deal of time on the water patrolling Lake Mohave out of Cottonwood Cove in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

In 2010 he was promoted to the Lieutenant Game Warden for the Southern Region, a position he held for six years before moving to NDOW headquarters in Reno as the captain overseeing policies, regulations, legislation and training.