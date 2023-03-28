ELKO – Nevada Health Centers is continuing to address staffing needs ahead of the planned closure of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program on June 30.

CEO Walter B. Davis provided a community update this week, announcing that family medicine physician Dr. Steven C. Lore will officially join Nevada Health Centers as an employed physician on July 10.

Lore has served as an instructor and mentor in the residency program since it began in 2017.

“From now through July he will continue to see patients and train existing residents in Elko, and thereafter will serve the community as an NVHC-employed provider,” Davis said. “We have a longstanding relationship with Dr. Lore and are excited to officially welcome him onboard our care team.”

Kalissa Bittner will join the Elko practice in April as a physician assistant certified to provide family medicine and primary care. Bittner earned her Master of Physician Assistant Science degree from the University of Evansville in Indiana and most recently served at Cullen Medical Professionals.

“With support from the behavioral health program expansion grant NVHC received from the City of Elko, we welcomed licensed clinical social worker Amy Matelic, LCSW, to our provider team on Monday, March 20,” Davis said.

Matelic started her orientation and training in NVHC’s Carson City offices and will move to Elko to begin seeing behavioral health patients in April. “Amy will join Social Services Coordinator Vianney Huston and outreach specialist Erin Bernius, also funded under the grant, to bring much-needed behavioral health support and treatment options to the Elko area,” Davis said.

“Dr. Lore, Kalissa Bittner, and Amy Matelic will complement existing Elko-based NVHC provider Spencer Davis, PA-C, to round out our panel of healthcare professionals engaged and ready to care for our patients. We also continue our efforts to find and recruit an additional physician and mid-level provider to join our team at Elko Family Medical and Dental Center.”

Davis also reminds the community that telemedicine capabilities are available at the Elko care facility and offer a direct-to-consumer option via Internet-connected mobile devices, whereby patients can see NVHC healthcare providers throughout Nevada for evaluation and treatment of common health concerns.

For additional information or to make an appointment, call at 775-738-5850 or visit www.nvhealthcenters.org.