ELKO – “We’re still here. We’re still seeing patients, and we’re recruiting” now that the Elko hospital’s program providing pay for medical residents has ended, said Nevada Health Centers Senior Practice Manager Stephanie White.

She said that Dr. Steven Lore, who was on the faculty with the University of Nevada, Reno Medical School residency program, is now a full-time physician at Nevada Health Centers’ Elko Family Medical and Dental facility, and the center has a roster of physician assistants, visiting doctors and telehealth capability.

Residents from the UNR Medical School came to Elko to work at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and rotated at the nonprofit Nevada Health Centers clinic in Elko, but that rotation ended on June 30 and those medical residents went back to Reno.

“Obviously, it was a good thing having them in the community, but we will do what we need to do for our patients, and we’ve moved on,” White said in a phone interview. “It wasn’t like losing five providers, but about two-and-a-half doctors. Then Dr. Lore stayed on.”

The UNR residents each spent a day or two a week at Nevada Health Center’s Elko facility but worked at the hospital and rotated with other physicians in the community each week as part of their training until the contract ended when the hospital decided it could no longer afford the program.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi told White and others on the Elko County Health Board that with closure of the UNR residency program, “it will be interesting to see” what happens. “Our game plan all along has been to be in a position where we could absorb those patients that they’ve been seeing.”

White told the board she felt “pretty confident with Dr. Lore actually being able to see more patients than before” and the facility bringing in the medical providers each month for a week, as well as providing telehealth coverage.

Residents to still be here

Medical Residents will still be coming to Elko, however, according to Gerald Ackerman, assistant dean for rural programs for the UNR School of Medicine.

“We will still be rotating some residents through the community, including the hospital. Also, medical students and PA’s will still train, just no full-time residency and affiliated physicians,” he said in an email.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital ended the contract effective July 1.

“Over the past several years, NNRH invested millions of dollars into the residency program with the goal of bringing permanent providers to our region. With the cost of the residency program rising, and with the requirements of the program shifting, the NNRH leadership team made the difficult but necessary decision not to renew the current agreement with UNR,” hospital spokesman Steve Burrows said in a July 24 email.

“Our leadership remains in frequent contact with the dean of the UNR School of Medicine in the optimistic spirit of continued collaboration. We are very grateful to the UNR residents for all their efforts on behalf of our patients,” he said.

The hospital provided a statement that said “we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine. While our former agreement with the UNR residency program was not renewed, we continue to welcome residents and medical students to serve rotations in the hospital.

“We also continue to collaborate with other educational institutions throughout the region and will continue to welcome aspiring medical professionals who are interested in gaining experience at our hospital. Naturally, all residents and medical students undergo a rigorous credentialling process and are closely monitored by our seasoned medical staff.”

Medicare patient advocate Larry Hyslop told commissioners during public comment in February he was concerned about what would happen when the medical residency program ended, and how Nevada Health Centers would be impacted.

Telehealth and more

White said visiting medical providers from other branches of Nevada Health Centers in the state will spend one week a month in Elko, and the center will be utilizing its telehealth capabilities more than in the past. She said walk-in patients will be referred to the telehealth machines and to a medical practitioner online.

The Elko center has two telehealth machines “so we have the capability to see two patients at the same time,” White said in the phone interview, and she told the health board earlier that once people use the telehealth system “they may feel more comfortable with it.”

The machines allow the medical practitioner to listen to hearts and lungs and check a patient’s ears, while vitals will be taken in person and lab work can be done at the Elko center.

Andreozzi, who is the county’s representative to the hospital board, said telehealth is “another tool in the tool bag, especially as the provider ratio is a national issue, not just here. We have it in our mind what a traditional office visit looks like.”

The COVID-19 pandemic got more people used to using telehealth, White said.

White provided a list of Nevada Health Centers providers working in Elko County to the Elko County Health Board. Along with Dr. Lore, two physician assistants are in Elko – Spencer Davis and Kalissa Bittner. Michael Blythe is the PA for the Carlin and Austin centers, and the West Wendover facility has one PA, Brock Vance, and an advanced practice registered nurse, Rachel Grant.

In Jackpot, Skyler Arnold is a nurse practitioner on site, but White said that because the Jackpot clinic isn’t as busy, Arnold also does telehealth work and follow-up contacts with patients discharged from the hospital.

Nevada Health Centers in Elko now has a full pharmacy for patients only and is providing behavioral health care, as well as medical care, along with offering free blood pressure and glucose checks to anyone in the community from 1- 4 p.m. Wednesdays through the end of September under a grant through the county.

Nevada Health Centers provides care to all, including Medicare and Medicaid patients, those with medical insurance, and self-paying patients. There also is a sliding scale for fees. And the center provides immunizations for school-age children and will be stepping up those efforts as the new school year nears, according to White.

The hospital continues recruitment, as well.

“NNRH continues to actively recruit full-time doctors and other healthcare providers to join our team. Since February, we have added 13 fully credentialed providers to our medical staff. We have also signed agreements to bring specialists from outlying areas to our hospital on a rotating basis to provide life-saving services,” the hospital wrote.

“Providing high-quality healthcare to our community continues to be our highest priority at NNRH. As such, we are committed to recruiting and retaining the best medical professionals available to provide the very best care possible for the residents of northeastern Nevada,” the statement continued.

David White, president and founder of Aspen Quick Care in Elko and Spring Creek, wrote to county commissioners in February to reach out and let people know Aspen Quick Care also accepts Medicare and Medicaid patients, and Aspen Quick Care confirmed on July 24 that it continues to do so.