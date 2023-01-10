Nevada Health Centers distributes new health services guide in Elko

Nevada Health Centers has been distributing the Elko Area Resource Guide in northeastern Nevada. This guide, created in partnership with PACE Coalition and supported by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elko County, highlights a selection of medical, behavioral/mental health, and social service providers in and around the Elko region.

Nevada Health Centers is the state’s largest community health center program, offering primary care, behavioral/mental health, dentistry, and pharmacy services at various location in Nevada. We operate 18 community health centers; three mobile health programs; and seven Women, Infants, and Children offices in southern Nevada.

Our Elko Family Medical and Dental Center, located at 762 14th St., provides primary care, behavioral/mental health, dentistry, and pharmacy services to anyone in need, regardless of ability to pay. Our mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada.

Katie Neddenriep, Chair of the Fund Advisory Committee for the Community Foundation of Elko County, said “Our Committee has identified mental health resilience as an area of focus for our last two grant cycles. It has been wonderful to see Nevada Health Centers taking the lead in bringing organizations together and presenting a resource to serve the entire area. Our hope is the community will utilize this guide to connect with the resources and services as needed.”

PACE Coalition partnered with Nevada Health Centers on the project, providing the initial contact information for the various resources listed in the guide. PACE is a nonprofit coalition of parents, educators, business leaders, law enforcement, and people from many community sectors who work to strengthen families in Elko, Eureka, and White Pine counties and to keep youth substance free.

If you or a loved one needs behavioral/mental health services or support, please call us at 775-738-5850.