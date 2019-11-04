Nevada Health Centers embarks on next phase of renovations

ELKO — Shovels of gravel tossed into the air announced the next phase of Nevada Health Centers’ renovation plans.
CEO Walter Davis was joined by member of the Elko Family Medical and Dental advisory board and campaign committee for the ceremony Monday morning to signal the upcoming construction slated to begin in early 2020.
The project, which will take 24 months to complete, includes expansion of both the medical and dental spaces, and the addition of an on-site pharmacy and community meeting spaces. During construction, the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center will remain open.
The ground breaking comes one year after Nevada Health Centers celebrated the kick-off of its collaboration with the UNR School of Medicine’s rural residency program and, with it, the renovation of the back wing of the 50-year-old building.
Those who had attended the “wall-breaking” ceremony earlier that year were astonished at the transformation.
On Nov. 4, NVHC once again has reason to celebrate as the bulk of funding has been secured to renovate the first floor and basement of the main wing of the EFMDC building. This $3.9 million renovation and expansion project will open an additional 4,000 appointment slots annually; add a full-service pharmacy; and expand telehealth, behavioral health, medical and dental spaces.
The project received a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation; support for the dental program expansion from the Health Resources and Services Administration; and the generous support of Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont North America, Elko County, The City of Elko, the Cashman Family Foundation, NV Energy, Jerritt Canyon Mines, and Nevada Health Centers Board of Directors.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who serves on both the EFMDC Advisory Board and Campaign Committee, is excited about what this project will mean for the community. In a recent meeting, he shared that “the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center is a key resource for Elko and surrounding communities, serving over 6,000 children, adults and seniors each year, regardless of their health insurance status or ability to pay for services.”
Andreozzi, who is also an EFMDC patient, said he is excited that the exterior and interior of the building will now reflect the high quality of care provided by the health center’s medical, dental and behavioral health staff.
Final planning with the architect began in October and construction will begin in March of 2020.
The work to raise the remaining $400,000 needed for the project continues with new enthusiasm. As Nevada Health Centers CEO Davis, told the EFMDC Advisory Group, “We have a number of requests pending for the renovation project and several meetings scheduled. With your help, we will continue to raise funds for the renovation and build long-term relationships and support for the Elko Family Medical & Dental Center.”
Dr. Jacqueline Huynh, pictured Oct. 5, 2018 is joining the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program at Nevada Health Centers as a family medicine clinical faculty member.
A fully stocked exam room awaits patients in the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program expansion of Nevada Health Centers. On Oct. 4, a grand opening allowed the public to tour the facility's newly renovated area and the rest of the Health Center.
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) and Nevada Health Centers (NVHC), which are partnering on a new residency program to expand health care for local residents, celebrated the grand opening of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. From left, Gerald Ackerman, director, Office of Rural Health, UNR Med; Dr. Daniel Spogen, chair, Family and Community Medicine, UNR Med; Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar, UNR Med Elko Family Medicine resident; UNR Med Dr. Nittu Singh, Elko Family Medicine resident; Walter B. Davis, President/CEO, Nevada Health Centers; Cathy McAdoo, Nevada System of Higher Education regent; UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D. and Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County commissioner.
Walter B. Davis, president and CEO of Nevada Health Centers speaks to the crowd Oct. 4, 2018 at the launch of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. Credit: UNR Med Brin Reynolds.
Representatives of the Nevada Health Centers joined Elko County commissioners for a photo to commemorate a vote June 6 to transfer a medical facility to NVHC.
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO Rick Palagi swings a sledgehammer into a wall at the Nevada Health Center.
Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, which will be in northeastern Nevada communities in early March.
