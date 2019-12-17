ELKO – Nevada Health is getting closer to its goal of raising $3.9 million to renovate and expand the health center.
Over $3.5 million has been raised to date for the $3.9 million project that will open an additional 4,000 appointment slots annually, add a full-service pharmacy, and expand telehealth, behavioral health, medical and dental spaces.
The project is the second phase of the campaign which began with the renovation of the back wing of the 50-year-old Elko Family Medical and Dental Center building to house Nevada Health Center and the UNR School of Medicine’s rural residency program in 2018.
Construction on Phase 2 is slated to begin in March thanks to a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation.
Additional support for the dental program expansion has also come from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the generous support of Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont North America, Elko County, The City of Elko, the Cashman Family Foundation, NV Energy, Jerritt Canyon Mines, Hecla Charitable Foundation, and Nevada Health Centers Board of Directors.
The Elko Family Medical and Dental Center will remain open during the construction project, which is scheduled to take 24 months to complete. EFMDC Advisory Board and Campaign Committee Members Delmo Andreozzi, Cathy McAdoo, Kerry Aguirre, Gerald J. Ackerman, Matt McCarty, Sarah Goicoechea, Larry Hyslop, James Copenhaver, Kevin Melcher and Demar Dahl are excited about progress to date and are reaching out to the community to raise the remaining $400,000.
Longtime residents who remember the building as the old Elko Clinic are seeing the structure slowly transform into a state-of-the-art medical facility.
“It’s endearing to so many people because they have a history here; it’s part of their family history,” said Aguirre, the former executive director of the Elko Senior and Active Lifestyle Center. “They remember their family physician many times, and this is what it has become again—a place where your whole family can come, regardless of your age.”
James O’Neill, Jerritt Canyon Gold CFO, who represented his company with a donation to the advisory board, said the “state-of-the-art facility is just as modern as in any big city.”
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi serves on both the EFMDC Advisory Board and Campaign Committee. He said he and other board members gave O’Neil a tour of the 50-year-old facility on Tuesday that shows the stark contrast between the residency wing and the older part awaiting renovation.
“This is a legacy healthcare place,” Delmo Andreozzi said. “It’s about the past, but it’s also about looking to the future. It’s medical services for the whole person. It’s holistic treatment here.”
Offering a wide-range of health care services under one roof can give patients “the whole big picture and gives such a better idea of what the patient’s needs are, or the roots of a problem,” Aguirre said.
The University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine opened the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program October 2018. Today it consists of six physicians, two of whom are assistant professors in the program.
Nevada System of Higher Education Regent and advisory board member Cathy McAdoo said the residency program added to the Center’s quality.
“We have cutting-edge physicians and resident students. I think it’s key, that partnership with UNR’s medical school,” McAdoo said.
“It’s about finding ways to provide access,” Andreozzi said, explaining that the center works with anyone’s insurance status.
Those who are under-insured, uninsured, have insurance, or have coverage through Medicare and Medicaid may receive the center’s wide-range of services, he explained.
“They have a sliding-fee scale here and all kinds of things for the uninsured,” Andreozzi said. “It doesn’t matter, [there’s] no problem.”
1 of 17
Dr. Jacqueline Huynh, pictured Oct. 5, 2018 is joining the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program at Nevada Health Centers as a family medicine clinical faculty member.
A photo collage of the wall-breaking on Feb. 22 sits on the counter of the medical assist station in the newly renovated portion of Nevada Health Centers for the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. A grand opening for the center on Oct. 4 also welcomed residents Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar and Dr. Nittu Singh from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
A fully stocked exam room awaits patients in the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program expansion of Nevada Health Centers. On Oct. 4, a grand opening allowed the public to tour the facility's newly renovated area and the rest of the Health Center.
A med freezer sits inside the onsite lab room, part of Elko Family Medicine Residency Program's expansion at the Nevada Health Centers. A sign nearby explains having a lab in proximity allows for quicker patient diagnosis and treatment.
A visitor gets a demonstration of telehealth services now offered at Nevada Health Centered through the Elko Family Medicine Residency program. A digital stethoscope and advanced examination camera are used in the examination that allows a patient access to providers in more than 50 medical specialties.
A photo of the wall-breaking on Feb. 22 sits on the counter of the medical assist station in the newly renovated expansion of Nevada Health Centers for the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. A grand opening for the center on Oct. 4 also welcomed residents Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar and Dr. Nittu Singh from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) and Nevada Health Centers (NVHC), which are partnering on a new residency program to expand health care for local residents, celebrated the grand opening of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. From left, Gerald Ackerman, director, Office of Rural Health, UNR Med; Dr. Daniel Spogen, chair, Family and Community Medicine, UNR Med; Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar, UNR Med Elko Family Medicine resident; UNR Med Dr. Nittu Singh, Elko Family Medicine resident; Walter B. Davis, President/CEO, Nevada Health Centers; Cathy McAdoo, Nevada System of Higher Education regent; UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D. and Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County commissioner.
Rick Palagi, outgoing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO and Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County Commissioner, tap sledgehammers before using them to start the construction process on Feb. 22, 2018 to renovate part of the Nevada Health Center to accommodate a residency program from the University of Nevada, Reno's School of Medicine.
Rick Palagi, outgoing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO, and Ned the NNRH Needle swing sledgehammers into a wall on Feb. 22, 2018 at the Nevada Health Center to kick off the renovation of offices to accommodate a residency program from the University of Nevada, Reno's School of Medicine.
Stacey Giomi, director of facilities at Nevada Health Centers, shows the telemedicine unit used for treatment by off-site physicians in 2018. The medical center offers family care, women's health and dentistry services.
Dr. Jacqueline Huynh, pictured Oct. 5, 2018 is joining the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program at Nevada Health Centers as a family medicine clinical faculty member.
University of Nevada, Reno
Walter B. Davis, president and CEO of Nevada Health Centers speaks to the crowd Oct. 4, 2018 at the launch of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. Credit: UNR Med Brin Reynolds.
A photo collage of the wall-breaking on Feb. 22 sits on the counter of the medical assist station in the newly renovated portion of Nevada Health Centers for the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. A grand opening for the center on Oct. 4 also welcomed residents Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar and Dr. Nittu Singh from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
Toni Milano
A fully stocked exam room awaits patients in the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program expansion of Nevada Health Centers. On Oct. 4, a grand opening allowed the public to tour the facility's newly renovated area and the rest of the Health Center.
Toni Milano
Another view of the medical assist station shows canvas photographs lining the hallway in the newly renovated Elko Family Medicine Residency Program expansion of the Nevada Health Centers.
Toni Milano
A med freezer sits inside the onsite lab room, part of Elko Family Medicine Residency Program's expansion at the Nevada Health Centers. A sign nearby explains having a lab in proximity allows for quicker patient diagnosis and treatment.
Toni Milano
A visitor gets a demonstration of telehealth services now offered at Nevada Health Centered through the Elko Family Medicine Residency program. A digital stethoscope and advanced examination camera are used in the examination that allows a patient access to providers in more than 50 medical specialties.
Toni Milano
A colorfully decorated examination room in the theme of Spongebob Squarepants is ready for pediatric patients at Nevada Health Centers.
Toni Milano
Dental services are also available at Nevada Health Center. Pictured are two of three dental cleaning stations.
Toni Milano
A photo of the wall-breaking on Feb. 22 sits on the counter of the medical assist station in the newly renovated expansion of Nevada Health Centers for the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. A grand opening for the center on Oct. 4 also welcomed residents Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar and Dr. Nittu Singh from the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
Toni Milano
The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) and Nevada Health Centers (NVHC), which are partnering on a new residency program to expand health care for local residents, celebrated the grand opening of the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program. From left, Gerald Ackerman, director, Office of Rural Health, UNR Med; Dr. Daniel Spogen, chair, Family and Community Medicine, UNR Med; Dr. Scarlett Cavalli Davneshvar, UNR Med Elko Family Medicine resident; UNR Med Dr. Nittu Singh, Elko Family Medicine resident; Walter B. Davis, President/CEO, Nevada Health Centers; Cathy McAdoo, Nevada System of Higher Education regent; UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D. and Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County commissioner.
UNR Med, Brin Reynolds
Representatives of the Nevada Health Centers joined Elko County commissioners for a photo to commemorate a vote June 6 to transfer a medical facility to NVHC.
SUBMITTED
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO Rick Palagi swings a sledgehammer into a wall at the Nevada Health Center.
TONI R. MILANO, Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, which will be in northeastern Nevada communities in early March.
SUBMITTED
Rick Palagi, outgoing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO and Delmo Andreozzi, Elko County Commissioner, tap sledgehammers before using them to start the construction process on Feb. 22, 2018 to renovate part of the Nevada Health Center to accommodate a residency program from the University of Nevada, Reno's School of Medicine.
Toni Milano
Rick Palagi, outgoing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO, and Ned the NNRH Needle swing sledgehammers into a wall on Feb. 22, 2018 at the Nevada Health Center to kick off the renovation of offices to accommodate a residency program from the University of Nevada, Reno's School of Medicine.
Toni Milano
Stacey Giomi, director of facilities at Nevada Health Centers, shows the telemedicine unit used for treatment by off-site physicians in 2018. The medical center offers family care, women's health and dentistry services.
A group of volunteers spent a recent Saturday collecting sagebrush seed. The actual seed is so small, it would take about 1.7-2.4 million seed…
James O’Neill, Jerritt Canyon Gold CFO, second from left, presented a donation to Elko Family Medical & Dental Center Advisory Board members Dec. 10 that will be added to the $3.9 million goal to renovate the former Elko Clinic building and expand Nevada Health Center. From left, Kerry Aguirre, O'Neill, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, Gerald J. Ackerman and Regent Cathy McAdoo.