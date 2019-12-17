ELKO – Nevada Health is getting closer to its goal of raising $3.9 million to renovate and expand the health center.

Over $3.5 million has been raised to date for the $3.9 million project that will open an additional 4,000 appointment slots annually, add a full-service pharmacy, and expand telehealth, behavioral health, medical and dental spaces.

The project is the second phase of the campaign which began with the renovation of the back wing of the 50-year-old Elko Family Medical and Dental Center building to house Nevada Health Center and the UNR School of Medicine’s rural residency program in 2018.

Construction on Phase 2 is slated to begin in March thanks to a $3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation.

Additional support for the dental program expansion has also come from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the generous support of Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont North America, Elko County, The City of Elko, the Cashman Family Foundation, NV Energy, Jerritt Canyon Mines, Hecla Charitable Foundation, and Nevada Health Centers Board of Directors.

The Elko Family Medical and Dental Center will remain open during the construction project, which is scheduled to take 24 months to complete. EFMDC Advisory Board and Campaign Committee Members Delmo Andreozzi, Cathy McAdoo, Kerry Aguirre, Gerald J. Ackerman, Matt McCarty, Sarah Goicoechea, Larry Hyslop, James Copenhaver, Kevin Melcher and Demar Dahl are excited about progress to date and are reaching out to the community to raise the remaining $400,000.

Longtime residents who remember the building as the old Elko Clinic are seeing the structure slowly transform into a state-of-the-art medical facility.

“It’s endearing to so many people because they have a history here; it’s part of their family history,” said Aguirre, the former executive director of the Elko Senior and Active Lifestyle Center. “They remember their family physician many times, and this is what it has become again—a place where your whole family can come, regardless of your age.”

James O’Neill, Jerritt Canyon Gold CFO, who represented his company with a donation to the advisory board, said the “state-of-the-art facility is just as modern as in any big city.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi serves on both the EFMDC Advisory Board and Campaign Committee. He said he and other board members gave O’Neil a tour of the 50-year-old facility on Tuesday that shows the stark contrast between the residency wing and the older part awaiting renovation.

“This is a legacy healthcare place,” Delmo Andreozzi said. “It’s about the past, but it’s also about looking to the future. It’s medical services for the whole person. It’s holistic treatment here.”

Offering a wide-range of health care services under one roof can give patients “the whole big picture and gives such a better idea of what the patient’s needs are, or the roots of a problem,” Aguirre said.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine opened the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program October 2018. Today it consists of six physicians, two of whom are assistant professors in the program.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent and advisory board member Cathy McAdoo said the residency program added to the Center’s quality.

“We have cutting-edge physicians and resident students. I think it’s key, that partnership with UNR’s medical school,” McAdoo said.

“It’s about finding ways to provide access,” Andreozzi said, explaining that the center works with anyone’s insurance status.

Those who are under-insured, uninsured, have insurance, or have coverage through Medicare and Medicaid may receive the center’s wide-range of services, he explained.

“They have a sliding-fee scale here and all kinds of things for the uninsured,” Andreozzi said. “It doesn’t matter, [there’s] no problem.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.