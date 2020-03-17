Nevada Highway Patrol closes business offices

In the interest of public health during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, Nevada Highway Patrol business offices will be closed effective immediately.

Please use nhp.nv.gov for requests involving crashes, citations and public records or call your regional office for assistance:

Northern Command East (Elko) (775) 753-1111

Northern Command West (Reno) (775) 687-9600

Southern Command (Las Vegas) (702) 486-4100

NHP is also suspending ride-alongs, public events and school appearances.

"We remain committed to public safety while practicing social distancing skills and taking additional precautions to limit exposure. Thank you for your patience during this time."

