Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Elko County

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 4:20 AM Pacific Time, Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 365 in Elko County. This location is approximately 13 miles east of Wells.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary investigation determined that a maroon colored 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the rightmost travel lane. The driver encountered tire debris in the travel lane and swerved to the left to avoid striking the debris. The minivan began to rotate and traveled across the leftmost travel lane and entered the unpaved center median where the vehicle overturned. The minivan ultimately came to rest on its wheels in the center median.

Unfortunately, a 4-year-old child inside the minivan was not properly restrained and was ejected as the vehicle overturned. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The adult female driver and a second juvenile passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

NHP Case # 2107-01822

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0