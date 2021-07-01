Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 in Pershing County

Preliminary investigation determined that a gray 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Interstate 80 in the leftmost travel lane. The rider allowed the motorcycle to drive off the left side of the road where it ultimately overturned in the center median.

Unfortunately, the rider, identified as 42-year-old Jason Daniel Torrez of Gardnerville, Nevada, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Both directions of Interstate 80 remained open during the crash investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Winnemucca Office at (775) 623-6511.