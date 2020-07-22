Nevada Humanities to launch virtual exhibition series
Nevada Humanities to launch virtual exhibition series

Salty Resting Ground by Laurie Hill Gibb

Salty Resting Ground by Laurie Hill Gibb is a part Nevada Humanities online exhibition titeld “Climate Change Hopes and Fears: A Visual Discussion” opening August 6.

 NEVADA HUMANITIES

LAS VEGAS– Nevada Humanities will launch its new exhibition titled “Climate Change Hopes and Fears: A Visual Discussion” online August 6.

This new exhibition is part of an ongoing series of exhibits, and will be available to view online indefinitely at nevadahumanities.org. A Climate Change Hopes and Fears curator and artists’ talk will take place at 7 p.m. August 6 on the Nevada Humanities Facebook page at facebook.com/nevadahumanities.

“Nevada Humanities is honored to host this important conversation and raise awareness about climate change in Nevada,” Nevada Humanities Executive Director Christina Barr said. “We hope that 'Climate Change: Hopes and Fears' helps us consider ways that we might work together to envision climate change solutions and leads us toward becoming better stewards of our home.”

The exhibit was curated by artist and environmental advocate Montana Black, with featured artists including Black, Elizabeth Blau, Diane Bush, Denise Duarte, Laurie Hill Gibb, Kathleen Nathan, Marian Rasfeld and Lance Smith.

Participating artists explore their connection to the environment, visually expressing their hopes and/or fears for the future of our planet and its species. Each artist considers the effects of an environment that is irrevocably altered by human-caused climate change.

“My hope is that by bringing together these eight artists to speak about the issue of human-caused climate change and what it means to them and how these artworks may speak to the community will provide a way we can all engage more deeply in a conversation.” Black said.

