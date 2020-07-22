Nevada Humanities to launch virtual exhibition series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS– Nevada Humanities will launch its new exhibition titled “Climate Change Hopes and Fears: A Visual Discussion” online August 6.

This new exhibition is part of an ongoing series of exhibits, and will be available to view online indefinitely at nevadahumanities.org. A Climate Change Hopes and Fears curator and artists’ talk will take place at 7 p.m. August 6 on the Nevada Humanities Facebook page at facebook.com/nevadahumanities.

“Nevada Humanities is honored to host this important conversation and raise awareness about climate change in Nevada,” Nevada Humanities Executive Director Christina Barr said. “We hope that 'Climate Change: Hopes and Fears' helps us consider ways that we might work together to envision climate change solutions and leads us toward becoming better stewards of our home.”

The exhibit was curated by artist and environmental advocate Montana Black, with featured artists including Black, Elizabeth Blau, Diane Bush, Denise Duarte, Laurie Hill Gibb, Kathleen Nathan, Marian Rasfeld and Lance Smith.