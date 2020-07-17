Nevada in virus 'red zone' but Elko in 'yellow'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday evening in Elko County, as the White House listed Nevada and 17 other states as “red zones” that need to roll back their reopening.

The designation is based on two factors, and Nevada meets them both.

“Nevada is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week; and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%.

Elko was in the top three counties for new cases, and has the highest percentage increase in new cases per capita along with Nye County. However, it is listed in the less restrictive “yellow zone” along with Washoe, Nye, Carson City, Lyon and Churchill counties. The city of Elko is also in the yellow zone, along with Reno, Pahrump, Carson City, Fernley and Fallon.

The White House policy recommendations for yellow zone locations include wearing a mask at all times outside the home, limiting social gatherings to 25 or fewer people, and reducing public interactions and activities to 50% of normal.

Public officials are advised to close all bars and limit gyms to 25% occupancy until positivity rates drop below 3%. Social gatherings should be limited to 25 people or fewer.