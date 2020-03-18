Nevada issues coronavirus social distancing guidelines

The State of Nevada has released the following measures for residents to take in order to reduce their likelihood of contracting coronavirus.

SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

Nevadans must ensure that 6 feet of social distancing per person for non-household members is maintained at all times.

Examples of activities to avoid:

• Group gatherings

• Sleepovers

• Concerts and theater outings

• Playdates

• Athletic events

• Visitors in your house

• Non-essential workers in your house

• Shopping in malls

• Workouts in gyms

Initiative parameters on gatherings:

All gatherings should be postponed or canceled.

For purposes of this Initiative, a “gathering” is any event or convening that brings people together in a single room or single space at the same time – indoor or outdoor.