Nevada issues coronavirus social distancing guidelines

The State of Nevada has released the following measures for residents to take in order to reduce their likelihood of contracting coronavirus.
SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES
Nevadans must ensure that 6 feet of social distancing per person for non-household members is maintained at all times.
Examples of activities to avoid:
• Group gatherings
• Sleepovers
• Concerts and theater outings
• Playdates
• Athletic events
• Visitors in your house
• Non-essential workers in your house
• Shopping in malls
• Workouts in gyms
Initiative parameters on gatherings:
All gatherings should be postponed or canceled.
For purposes of this Initiative, a “gathering” is any event or convening that brings people together in a single room or single space at the same time – indoor or outdoor.
When it comes to gatherings, the risk is based on the proximity between individuals and how they are interacting with one another. The risk does not disappear in small gatherings. It’s the social distancing that will make the difference.
• We still want you to experience the joy of weddings, but this is not the time to bring your friends together -- especially if this will require travel. Consider postponing the celebration to a time when the risk is low or eliminated.
• For Nevadans making preparations to say goodbye to loved ones, please limit the attendance at funeral services. Consider outdoor services where the risk of exposure is less than inside.
While the Governor cannot and will not say that places of worship should be closed, he strongly urges our faith leaders to find ways to tend to your congregation without bringing them together in person.