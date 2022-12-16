Nevada Kids Foundation 'making spirits brighter'

ELKO – Nevada Kids Foundation Inc. is conducting its first Making Spirits Brighter Donation Drive in Elko this month.

Nevada Kids was founded in 2021 by Tyler Cornu, who grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 2011. It is a nonprofit that provides essential items and resources to struggling youth.

“Our goal is to empower children to live a life with greater hope, freedom, and opportunities for a successful future,” Cornu said.

In 2021 Nevada Kids Foundation donated more than $65,000 in essential items to 200 children. This year, their goal is to reach over 500 children across Northern Nevada.

The donations will directly benefit Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada.

“There are a few options to donate this year. You can virtually adopt an angel on our angel tree at www.elkoholidaydrive.com and we will handle all the shopping and delivery for you,” said Cornu.

Donated materials can also be dropped off at 2417 Puccinelli Parkway in Elko. To participate, bring new and unwrapped items from the list below:

● Diapers/formula/wipes

● Clothing/socks/ shoes (all sizes)

● Bed-in-a-bag (full and twin sets)

● Pillows/Mattress covers/protectors

● Pack n’ plays w/sheets

● Toiletries

● Toys/games/books/art supplies

● School supplies/backpacks

● Transportation passes

● Gift cards and monetary donations